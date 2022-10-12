1. Why are you running for re-election, or conversely, challenging the incumbent for this office?
I am challenging the incumbent, Houston Gaines, for this office because I believe the people of HD 120 deserve to be represented by someone who will fight to raise their wages, provide affordable housing, protect their reproductive freedom, and secure quality education for their children. My opponent doesn’t want you to be free—he opposes raising GA’s $5.15 minimum wage, is silent on the accelerating housing/rent affordability crisis, voted to restrict reproductive rights, and has yet to support funding for our poorest school systems. As HD 120's next representative, I will fight for the people so that everyone can live freely without worrying about their future.
2. What is the most important issue in your race?
The most important issue in HD 120 is making sure families are free to plan for their life. To be free means you need a fair and thriving wage, a decent pension, an affordable home, quality education for your children, and accessible health care for you and your family. Without these things, no one is free. I’m running for HD 120 to secure these necessities for our community so that everyone can live freely and prosperously.
3. What in your background makes you best qualified for the position you’re seeking?
My expertise is in civil rights and criminal justice reform. I have worked in Athens to pass a local anti-discrimination ordinance and a local cash-bail reform ordinance. I served on former Mayor Nancy Denson's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taskforce, the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections, and the Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General’s pre-arrest diversion program. As the founder of Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, I have worked in the community and schools to fight discrimination and to end the school to prison pipeline.
4. Schools are coming under some fairly bitter attacks over cultural and social issues, such as LGBT issues and racial issues. Do you think elected public officials should insert themselves into these debates, or should those decisions be left to local school systems to deal with?
The answer to this question is a “bottom up” democratic approach. First and foremost, the voices of the children should be prioritized. Too often our children are silenced and ignored. But they have something to say too! Then, local school systems should have the opportunity and ability to deal with cultural and social issues based on the needs and concerns of their community. Finally, elected public officials cannot remain silent on cultural and social issues in our public schools because we are elected to represent the concerns of parents and their children. Everyone’s voice deserves to be heard and protected. And that’s our job as elected officials.
5. Give a brief bio of yourself (work, family, hobbies, etc.)
I’m an educator, activist, entrepreneur, immigrant, and a mother. Four years ago, my husband and I stepped into activism when an Athens bar served a drink with a racial slur in the name. After organizing a protest and march attended by over five hundred people, I founded the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement as a community effort to advocate for civil rights and criminal justice reform. I'm running for office because no matter how much we advocate for progressive policy changes on a local level, our state representatives continue to propose laws that undermine local authority and hinder us from making progress.
