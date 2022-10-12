Johnson

Mokah Johnson

1. Why are you running for re-election, or conversely, challenging the incumbent for this office?

I am challenging the incumbent, Houston Gaines, for this office because I believe the people of HD 120 deserve to be represented by someone who will fight to raise their wages, provide affordable housing, protect their reproductive freedom, and secure quality education for their children. My opponent doesn’t want you to be free—he opposes raising GA’s $5.15 minimum wage, is silent on the accelerating housing/rent affordability crisis, voted to restrict reproductive rights, and has yet to support funding for our poorest school systems. As HD 120's next representative, I will fight for the people so that everyone can live freely without worrying about their future.

