Here were some of the goings-on around the Georgia Capitol last week:
Bill to limit cutting police budgets in Georgia signed by Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation May 7 to limit how much local governments in Georgia can cut funding for police agencies.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, forbids cities and counties from reducing the budgets of most police agencies in the state by more than 5% over a five-year period, except during times of financial trouble such as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its passage largely along party lines in the General Assembly came as Republicans moved to block efforts to reduce police budgets in the wake of last summer’s nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Democrats slammed the measure as a power grab by the state over local governments, noting also that criminal-justice advocates have largely called for shifting some budget dollars from law enforcement to other areas like mental health and housing rather than outright gutting police agencies.
Kemp framed the bill as a show of support for Georgia police officers who he said “continue to sacrifice their lives for the sake of others” despite growing backlash from local leaders and communities over recent high-profile killings by police including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
“The defund-the-police movement seeks to vilify the men and women who leave their families every day and put their lives on the lines to protect all Georgians,” Kemp said at a bill-signing ceremony in Barrow County, where he was flanked by several officers.
Georgia college athletes set to earn compensation
Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation May 6 allowing student athletes at Georgia colleges, universities and technical colleges to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, came as schools and the NCAA reckon with a growing push to permit certain kinds of financial benefits for college athletes who are often the focus of lucrative advertising campaigns and video games.
Kemp, a University of Georgia (UGA) alumnus, said the new allowances on athlete compensation should help give the state a competitive edge in attracting talented players and students from within Georgia and beyond.
“I believe it sets Georgia on the path to accomplish something that quite honestly should have been done a long time ago,” Kemp said during a bill-signing ceremony at UGA.
Under the bill, college athletes in Georgia will be required to take five hours of a financial literacy and life skills workshop to ready them for the added burdens of receiving compensation for sports performance.
Schools will also have the ability to require that student athletes pool their compensation and deposit the earnings in an escrow account, from which they cannot withdraw funds until at least one year after they graduate or leave school.
The new pay rules take effect on July 1 and will remain in place until either mid-2025 or until Congress passes federal legislation allowing for nationwide college-athlete compensation.
Former Georgia Regent Alford indicted in fraud scheme
A former member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents was indicted May 4 for racketeering in connection with a scheme to defraud investors.
Dean Alford is charged with one count of racketeering, one count of criminal attempt, one count of computer forgery and five counts of forgery in the second degree.
Alford is accused of selling fake accounts receivable invoices to investors valued at $2.2 million, along with contracts and other documents to show his now-bankrupt energy development company was owed money by state agencies.
He also allegedly forged the signatures of state employees on those contracts and other documents while serving on the Board of Regents representing Georgia’s 4th Congressional District.
In a common business practice known as “factoring,” businesses may sell their accounts receivable to a third party at a discount. In this case, Alford’s alleged scheme was to obtain $1.7 million.
“Acts of fraud and corruption have no place in Georgia’s state government,” said John Fowler, deputy attorney general for the state Department of Law’s Prosecution Division.
If convicted, Alford faces five to 20 years in prison for racketeering, one to 10 years for criminal attempt, one to 15 years for computer forgery and one to five years for forgery in the second degree. He also could be fined up to $225,000.
Alford resigned from the Board of Regents in October 2019. About two weeks later, 39 investors filed a civil suit accusing him of running a Ponzi scheme.
Georgia Supreme Court returning to in-person sessions
The Georgia Supreme Court will resume conducting oral arguments in person beginning June 9, Chief Justice Harold Melton announced May 5.
The high court has been holding oral arguments via Zoom since Melton first declared a statewide judicial emergency in March of last year, as the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown of live court proceedings.
Public health protocols will be in place for the in-person proceedings. The nine justices, who all have been fully vaccinated, will wear masks throughout the session, as will all other persons in the courtroom, although attorneys arguing before the court may remove their masks at the podium if they so choose.
Although the courtroom gallery inside the Nathan Deal Judicial Center normally accommodates 154 people, with social distancing, the number will be limited to 34, including members of the public, co-counsel, parties, and media representatives.
All will be expected to wear masks over their noses and mouths and maintain social distancing as indicated in posted signs.
