Bert Carithers was unanimously approved as the City of Nicholson's water authority appointee Monday night (Dec. 2), but now the city will have to approve another appointee.
The Nicholson City Council has scheduled a called meeting for Friday (Dec. 6) at 5 p.m. to approve a new appointee after Carithers declined the nomination, according to city clerk Debra Fontaine.
The council will decide between the two remaining names that were originally brought forward to the council: Walter Barnett and Allen Love.
