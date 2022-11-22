Tis the season. Thanksgiving is coming up this Thursday, Nov. 24, and Christmas is right around the corner. Braselton celebrated the holiday season this past Saturday (Nov. 19). Other area cities are planning a number of Christmas events over the coming weeks.
Details include:
ARCADE
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Arcade City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. There will be Christmas music and more festive goodies.
COMMERCE
Commerce plans its annual holiday event, Commerce by Candlelight, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-6 p.m. The event features pop-up shops, sleigh rides, a visit with Santa, music, vendors, hot chocolate and the lighting of the tree.
“Come downtown and shop our retail and as an added bonus we will have pop up shops to help with your Christmas shopping,” city leaders said. “There will be fun in the park and Santa will be there too! We end the day with the lighting of the city tree and special guest will be there with their musical tunes too! 'Tis the Season.”
Also on Saturday, Dec. 3, Four Seasons Garden Club will host Donuts with Santa at the Commerce Civic Center at 10 a.m.
The City of Commerce annual Christmas parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. in downtown Commerce. This year’s theme is ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson plans a number of Christmas celebrations in December.
On Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m., shop in downtown by candlelight. There will be pop-up vendors, music and a downtown light tunnel and other photo spots.
The city’s “Through the eyes of children” Christmas event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual parade starts at 11 a.m. There will be stories and music on the square, train rides for the children and photos with Santa at the Crawford W. Long Museum.
The city will host a radio show, “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 3-4 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. The event will be held at the Jefferson Civic Center.
On Friday, Dec. 16, from 1-6 p.m., the city will host a pop-up farmers market in the CWL Museum parking lot.
For more information, visit cityofjeffersonga.com, the Main Street Jefferson Facebook page, or call 706-367-5754.
HOSCHTON
The City of Hoschton's second-annual Jingle Mingle will feature a Santa’s workshop and horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown to go with the slate of holiday activities introduced last year. This year’s Jingle Mingle is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 (2-8 p.m.)
The carriage rides will feature Clydesdales — the breed made famous by the classic Budweiser commercials — which will carry passengers around the city square block.
More food and beverage kiosks are planned for this year’s event. Organizers expect 15-20 stops on the Jingle Mingle walk.
Santa Claus will be on hand his year, along with six to eight Disney characters. The event will include a tree lighting. This year’s tree, donated by Ash Patel, will stand over 20 feet.
MAYSVILLE
Maysville will celebrate Christmas in the Park on Dec. 10 from 1-8 p.m.
There will be pictures with Santa, caroling by local choirs, inflatables and food/craft vendors.
This event is sponsored by the Maysville DDA, Maysville Public Library and the Maysville Community Club.
Maysville City Park is located on Homer St., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Kick off the Christmas Season in the City of Nicholson on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Participants can take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the library. The festivities continue at the Benton Center with the lighting of the city Christmas tree, activities, refreshments and music.
The event is free and open to everyone.
PENDERGRASS
Get pictures with Santa at Pendergrass City Hall on the first two Fridays of December from 6-9 p.m.
HOMER
A Christmas Festival will be held in Homer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The theme will be “Homer-ville Whoville Christmas Festival.” The festival will include booths and entertainment.
STATE BOTANICAL GARDEN
State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia will again transform into a sparkling winter wonderland of lights.
Winter WonderLights, presented by the UGA Office of the President, takes visitors along a trail of sparkling animals, including a couple of new ones, a Garden of Delights, a Cone Tree Plaza, and a re-envisioned Candy Cane Lane, among other features.
The show will run on select evenings from Nov. 23, through Jan. 8. The Alice Hand Callaway Visitor’s Center will be transformed into a holiday market, where guests can shop for gifts and souvenirs, including a chocolate Winter WonderBar created specifically for the light show by Condor Chocolates in Athens. Cookies, s’mores, Condor hot chocolate, coffee and other beverages will be available for purchase throughout the light show.
“We are thrilled to offer Winter WonderLights for the second year beginning this November,” said Jenny Cruse-Sanders, State Botanical Garden director. “Our focus is to connect people to places and nature, and we are committed to being a leader in botanical education, horticulture, research and conservation. Winter WonderLights allows us to show off our world-class botanical garden and generate support for our impactful programs.”
The half-mile trail takes about 45-60 minutes to complete and is fully ADA accessible. Tickets are $15 per person and free for children 3 and under. Members of Friends of the Garden will receive a 10 percent discount, as will groups of 20 or more people.
Tickets for designated dates and times to visit the show are available now at wonderlights.uga.edu.
The State Botanical Garden of Georgia is located approximately 70 miles east of Atlanta, at 2450 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, Ga. Free off-site parking and shuttle services will be provided in two UGA-owned and controlled lots off South Milledge Avenue. Paid parking at the garden is available for a limited number of vehicles and must be purchased when you buy tickets to the show.
