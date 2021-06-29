Jackson County residents have a number of opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July over the weekend.
Braselton, Commerce and Pendergrass all plan celebrations over the weekend. Details include:
COMMERCE
The Independence Day Celebration in Commerce will be held on Friday, July 2, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Spencer Park with the American Legion Albert Gordon Post 56 performing a patriotic introduction to kick off the festivities.
There will be music, vendors, inflatables, food, fun and fireworks.
The schedule of events will include:
•6 p.m., American Legion Albert Gordon Post 56 performs.
•6:30 p.m., Commerce Dance performs.
•7 p.m., The Fly Betty Band plays.
•Dark, Fireworks.
•Food vendors, inflatables, craft vendors.
Commerce Main Street is sponsoring the event.
BRASELTON
Braselton is gearing up for its weekend festivities in celebration of the Fourth of July.
Kickoff for the weekend begins Friday, July 2, with the farmers market staged on the patio of the Braselton Brothers store at 9924 Davis Street. Visit the Main Street Braselton tent to get an American flag to wave in Sunday’s parade. The market runs from 4-7 p.m.
North Winds Symphonic band will present a free patriotic concert on the Town Green on Saturday evening, July 3, at 7 p.m. Chairs or blankets are encouraged for the family event.
On Sunday, July 4, a daylong celebration begins with an outdoor artisan market at Countryside Antiques on Frances Street at 10 a.m. followed by a free concert, parade and fireworks show. Food trucks will arrive at 5 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. GlowBand will perform after the parade until the fireworks begin at dark.
Event parking is available at YearOne Muscle Car Parts and Free Chapel Braselton starting at 5 p.m., and the Braselton Trolleys will shuttle guests to the festivities downtown.
“As always in Braselton, we’re celebrating America and invite all to celebrate with us,” said Tourism Director Nikki Perry. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Downtown Braselton for this annual event.”
PENDERGRASS
Pendergrass will hold an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown. The event will include food vendors and fireworks.
