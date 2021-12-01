December has arrived and the countdown to Christmas is on. Jackson County residents have a number of ways to celebrate the holidays throughout the month, including:
COMMERCE
Saturday, Dec. 4
Commerce will host Donuts with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center.
Also on Dec. 4, Sidewalk shopping will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. and shops will be open late.
Santa will be in Spencer Park for free photos from 4-5:30 p.m. Children can create make-and-take crafts in Spencer Park from 4-6 p.m.
A sleigh ride will be offered in downtown from 5-7:30 p.m.
The lighting of the tree will take place at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 706-335-1899 or email nataliet@commercega.org.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Commerce will hold its Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.
NICHOLSON
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Nicholson will hold its Christmas tree lighting event on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also on Dec. 7, Nicholson will host Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Benton Center from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, call the Nicholson City Hall at 706-757-3408.
HOSCHTON
Friday, Dec. 10
The event, which will take place in downtown Hoschton, will include a tour of participating businesses (which will have items to give away), a storefront decoration contest, caroling, food trucks, a bouncy house and the lighting of a Christmas tree.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.
The event is being coordinated by the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority.
JEFFERSON
Saturday, Dec. 4
Jefferson will hold its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. Immediately after the parade, Santa will be inside the Pendergrass store at the Crawford Long Museum in downtown Jefferson. Attendees can take your own photos with Santa for free from 1-3 p.m.
Also on Dec. 4, the city will host holiday downtown shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 706-367-5307.
Friday, Dec. 31
A New Year’s Eve Bash will be held Friday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
MAYSVILLE
Saturday, Dec. 4
The Maysville Community Club will host Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans Park.
There will be vendors and food trucks.
PENDERGRASS
Friday, Dec. 3 and 10
The City of Pendergrass will host picture-taking events with Santa on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Pendergrass City Hall, located at 65 Smith Bridges Rd.
“Bring your children and pets to have their picture taken with Santa Claus,” organizers said. “There will be refreshments and sweet treats. It is sure to be jolly fun for everyone.”
