A Celebration of Life to remember Calvin Varnum will be held on Wednesday, May 31, at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center. Varnum was shot and killed outside Hardee's in Commerce on the morning of May 21.
Visitation will be held prior to the Celebration of Life (May 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) also at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Interment will follow the services at Jackson Memorial Garden.
Varnum, 72, of Commerce, was allegedly shot and killed by Xavier Clark, 23, of Commerce. Clark remains in the Jackson County Jail and faces a slew of charges, including murder.
Varnum was a well-known fixture in the City of Commerce and could often be seen outside Hardee's waving at passersby. He also frequented Huck's Cafe and could often be seen walking down Homer Road. According to his obituary, he loved to walk and keep his blood pressure at a healthy level.
Varnum, who attended J. L. Williams school and Bryan High School, left school at 16 years old to work at Harmony Grove Mills and help raise his younger brother following the death of their mother.
According to his obituary, Varnum was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Lizzie and G.W. Varnum; his brothers, Charles, Pete and Washington; and sisters, Sarah Nell, JoAnne, Margaret and Mary Frances.
Survivors include his daughter, Margaretia Henderson, Commerce; brother, Marshall (Cherie) Varnum, Jefferson; half-brother and half-sisters, Keith, Stephanie, Sherry, Jan; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.
Following the shooting, there was an outpouring of posts on social media remembering Varnum. A vigil was held in his memory at the site where he was shot and several citizens stood on the sidewalks in Commerce throughout the week, waving at passersby in Varnum's memory. A growing memorial was also placed outside Hardee's. Skate A-Rama in Commerce hosted a fundraiser for Varnum's funeral expenses with over $13,000 raised. The company is also raising money for a memorial for Varnum. To make a donation, visit www.skatearama.com
