The growth that is occurring in Jackson County is adding to the county’s population and that makes the 2020 census more critical, Joel Logan, the chair of the county’s complete count committee, said Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a chamber of commerce breakfast.
Logan used the example of Pendergrass, which has a population of a little more than 400 people, and the Seasons of Pendergrass, a subdivision that has houses going up like weeds.
He said the subdivision will have “three times the population of what Pendergrass was” when it is completed. The subdivision is expected to have 415 houses.
Logan said 893 single-family permits were issued between January and Aug. 31. That would represent about 2,600 people, he said.
Of the 893 permits, about 700 of them were for the west side of the county, Logan said. Now, the demand also is growing on the east side of the county, around Commerce.
Logan said the committee is seeking a count of everyone in the county for reapportionment and for federal and state funding. He said each person missed in the count costs the county $2,253 each year.
He said the government is “not going to come get us” because of information on the census. Smartphones know “much more” about people than the census does, he said.
Being part of the census is “like jury duty. It’s like voting. It’s a civic duty.”
