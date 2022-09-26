The Georgia Chamber of Commerce recently held the New Georgia Economy Tour at the Empower College and Career Center.
The Chamber’s president and CEO Chris Clark said there is a “rocky road” ahead with both higher inflation and higher interest rates occurring nationwide, but he is confident and optimistic about Georgia’s ability to weather the storm.
“The men and women of Georgia are doing well. Our companies are doing well. The general economy is doing well.”
“I just encourage you to think about your employees at the lower end,” he added. “They're just starting out. They're the ones suffering the most. Spend a little extra time with them. Think about their salaries, think about how you give them additional support as they struggle, particularly as inflation is going to continue.”
Clark said Georgia is the 6th best performing economy in the nation, outperforming competitors like Texas, Arizona and North Carolina.
In the last four years, major economic engines have announced they plan to invest nearly $50 billion into the state and hire 137,000 additional employees.
77% of those announcements have also been for locations outside of metro Atlanta.
Jackson County’s region especially has had success, becoming a hotbed for development.
Since 2019, 47 companies have moved to the greater Athens-Clarke area, adding nearly 10,000 jobs and investing almost $8 billion into the economy.
Clark discussed his "pillars of Georgia’s economy" for continued growth and success: economic innovation and inclusion; infrastructure of the future; and workforce development.
He said by 2030 the pillar strategy could help 15,000 successful startups; grow Georgia’s economy by $68 billion; and fill 400,000 job openings.
ECONOMIC INNOVATION AND INCLUSION
Factors for economic growth Clark said are research, development and entrepreneurial training.
Clark emphasized the need to train the next generation with entrepreneurship classes.
“We can do that in places like these college and career academies, but we need to make sure every student gets that same access,” he said.
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE FUTURE
Clark also said that a priority should be investing in infrastructure, ranging from community amenities to healthcare, to prepare for future economic needs.
One particular area for investment is state and local transit, which Clark noted cannot currently handle the volume of truck traffic.
“We need about $2.5 billion a year every year for 30 years just to build our roads, bridges and railroads to handle the demand of the current population of Georgia and current businesses. That's going to be a huge discussion over the next year or so about how we make those investments.”
“You're going to have to think about how you invest in that local infrastructure before it's too late and before you really have significant issues,” he added.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
A key pillar is the “war for talent,” or workforce development, with 11 million jobs needing to be filled in the United States.
“This is a long-term issue,” Clark said. “Workforce development might get a little better over the next 18 months, but long-term we have fewer people going into our high schools, fewer people going in our colleges . . . You're going to struggle with this for probably the next 20 years.”
He noted recent research of many teachers leaving their profession because of mistreatment from students and parents on top of stress and burnout.
Of those who left were 48 of the 50 State Teachers of the Year from 2017-2018.
“The best of the best, we're losing teachers at very high rate,” Clark added. “When you dug into it deeper, what teachers were saying . . . is that how parents are treating them, how students treat them. They report abuse by students — being hit, being threatened. But the worst part is that parents come in and try to politicize everything and they're just trying to teach your kids.”
Other people have left the workforce due to retirement, COVID, or inflexible work schedules for caregiving.
The workforce is also more diverse and comprised of more Generation Z.
Clark said the different workforce calls for different recruitment strategies to meet staffing needs.
He described several recruitment strategies, such as teaching students about career opportunities available after high school or technical college; hiring senior citizens for job-sharing; hiring more minorities; and providing more schedule flexibility and benefits for employees.
Companies currently hiring 1,000 or more positions include Amazon, Emory Healthcare, Emory University, Walmart, Elevence Health and Home Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.