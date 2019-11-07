Relocating the offices of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce was one of the topics discussed at the group's board of director's retreat on Oct. 29.
Board member Chad Bingham suggested moving the chamber office within the planned college and career academy that will open at the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School location in 2021.
Bingham said the chamber should indicate its interest in being in the renovated facility in the near future. He said the college and career academy is preparing to hire an architect for renovations at JCCHS and the chamber should be part of that process if it is interested in having space there.
Scott Martin, the chairman of the county’s Industrial Development Authority and a member of the chamber board, urged the chamber to adopt a “big idea” of a new, larger facility.
The current building in Jefferson is too small to host the chamber board meetings, chamber president Jim Shaw noted.
OTHER TOPICS
Other topics discussed by the board at its retreat:
• Updating the chamber's website, one of its 2018 goals that has remained unfinished. John Scott, who was hired as the economic development director in July 2018, was designated to oversee the redesign on the website. “Social media” was mentioned over and over as a primary need for the chamber to communicate with its members and to “get its story out.” Bingham said the chamber should create its own YouTube channel and develop a stock of videos on chamber subjects.
• Shaw said he would like to see the chamber convene a meeting to develop a “Jackson County 2030” plan.
• Board member Joe Hicks said the chamber should “investigate” the concept of “tiered” dues. That would involve selling a “package” with all the events a company might support during a year, he said.
