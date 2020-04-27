The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce will coordinate an online forum for local candidates this Thursday, April 30. The event will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
Chamber members may submit questions for candidates in advance by emailing eggsnissues@gmail.com.
More information and login is available at the chamber's website and Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.