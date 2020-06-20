The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce plans to take a leading role in bringing local leaders together to discuss race and economic issues in the community.
Chamber leaders plan to participate in a June 25 national chamber town hall meeting to discuss the inequality of opportunity in the country. Topics will include education, employment and criminal justice issues.
Following that, Jackson chamber leaders plan to hold their own meeting in the county on the same topics.
"We will help convene a group of leaders in our community to examine the inequality of opportunity," said chamber CEO Jim Shaw at a chamber board meeting June 19. "From there, I hope we will surface whatever opportunities there are for us to make a difference and to put a plan into place of actions to address those things."
The chamber has also signed onto a letter encouraging the Georgia General Assembly, which is now in session, to pass a state hate crimes law. Georgia is only one of a handful of states that doesn't have a hate crimes provision in its criminal justice system.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Shaw said that the county was seeing a lot of economic development activity which "has taken off like gangbusters."
He said that the county is on the verge of a "very significant announcement" about industrial development in the community.
