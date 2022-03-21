The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce adopted a policy last week that would disallow political candidates from using its resources to advertise during this year's elections.
In a bid to remain neutral on candidates, the chamber's board of directors adopted the policy, which restricts candidates from advertising in chamber publications, websites and from sponsorships of events on behalf of candidates.
In other business, the board learned that bids to remodel offices in the Empower Center for a new chamber home had come in high and that work on the project would continue. The chamber hopes to move into the new location by early fall.
The chamber also welcomed two new board members: Mark Lamb and Linda Foster.
