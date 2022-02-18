The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce plans to coordinate a discussion among the county's leaders and others about the county's future, especially as it relates housing and growth issues.
President/CEO Jim Shaw told the chamber board Feb. 18 that he proposed the chamber facilitate a broad discussion among the various government officials and others in the county about growth impacts in the community.
"There are a lot of challenges ahead of us in this county as we grow at such an incredible rate," he said. "I think it would be a great idea for there to be a larger discussion about where we want to go as a county ... and the culmination of that could be, for instance, a Jackson 2035 plan. But in my mind, it would be to invite a lot of people with a lot of perspectives about where we want to be. I see the chamber as being the convener of that kind of conversation."
No specifics of such a meeting have been worked out yet.
In other business, the chamber board:
• named Randy Winfield as board secretary.
• named Mark Lamb from Kubota to the board.
• tabled action until March on a board policy to limit political candidates from using various chamber platforms for advertising and self-promotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.