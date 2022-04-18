The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce won't be moving to the Empower Center after all.
The chamber had planned to relocate its offices into the new Empower College & Career Center facility in Jefferson as part of its connection to the local workforce training. But bids to redo the facility (the former Jackson County Comprehensive High School location) came in about double the amount expected.
"This was a good idea, there would have been a lot of synergy with the chamber being on the campus there with Empower, but a lot has changed since we first had that idea, not the least of which is the cost of it, and it's not an idea I can recommend," said chamber president Jim Shaw to the chamber board of directors on April 15.
Shaw said the chamber would continue to look for a new location that has more space than its current facility on Athens St. and that a long-term relocation task force would be put together to consider options.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
In local economic development business, the ongoing supply-chain shortages has slowed the finishing of some industrial space in the county even as new warehouses and distribution centers continue to go up, said John Scott, director of economic development for Jackson County.
He said that due to workforce shortages, there is an increased interest in automation in distribution facilities. In addition, he said there is more interest now in smaller warehouse space under 250,000 sq. ft. than in the larger 1 million sq. ft. facilities.
Another issue area businesses are facing is transit of a workforce to the county, something that could spur the development of some kind of public transit system in the area.
