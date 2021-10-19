Commerce City Council member Archie Chaney has received the Lifetime Service Award from the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) in recognition of his 43 years of service in local government. Chaney will retire at the end of his current term, on Dec. 31, after 40 years as a Commerce council member. The award was presented to Chaney at Commerce’s Oct. 18 council meeting.
Chaney began his career as a public servant on the Commerce City School Board, serving for three years before being elected to Commerce City Council. One of Chaney’s achievements is the establishment of a new Boys & Girls Club building in Commerce. Chaney was key in the securing of $1.1 million in grants and private funding for the building. In addition to making the new building possible, he led the effort to convert the former Boys & Girls Club building into a park with amenities including basketball courts, horseshoe pits and picnic facilities.
Chaney has been a leader both on council and in other parts of the community. He has been a deacon at Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church for more than 50 years and helped create the church’s “Men’s Day Breakfast” outreach program. That program brings state and local leaders and community members of all backgrounds to the predominantly African-American church to fellowship over social and cultural barriers.
Chaney is also a board member for the Commerce Housing Authority, a recent recipient of the William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award from Jackson County and an active participant in GMA training programs and events.
“Chaney has demonstrated his love of Commerce through his many years of generous service to its citizens,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “This city is fortunate to have had that kind of dedicated leadership, and GMA and Georgia’s cities are also grateful to have seen the example she set for all city leaders.”
