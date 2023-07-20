Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment and re-appointment of the following 77 Georgians to various state boards, authorities, and commissions.
Lee Chapman has been appointed to the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia.
Chapman is executive vice president of external affairs at Jackson EMC. Previously, he has served as director of the commercial and industrial marketing department before he was named vice president of marketing, member services and legislative affairs. Before joining the organization, Chapman served on the staff of U.S. Senator Sam Nunn. He also previously served on the Georgia Public Service Commission Advisory Committee and the Board of the Georgia Economic Developers Association.
Chapman is a graduate of Leadership Jackson, Leadership Hall, Leadership Georgia and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Management Internship Program. Chapman also previously served on the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the United Way of Hall County Board of Directors, the Gainesville College Board of Trustees, Gainesville Jaycees Board of Directors, the March of Dimes Board of Directors and the Gainesville/Hall ’96 Olympic Committee. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Georgia and an masters in business administration from what was then known as Brenau College. Chapman and his wife, Karen, live in Gainesville and have two children.
