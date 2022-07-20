Plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Jefferson could soon move forward pending action by the Jefferson City Council on July 25.
The popular chain plans a restaurant at Gateway Crossing Shopping Center, which is the new Publix-anchored center on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Hwy. 129 across from the Kroger Shopping Center.
Chick-fil-A is seeking a variance from the city on a required 10-ft. wide bypass lane around the drive-thru. The city's requirement is to allow for emergency vehicles to be able to bypass a stacked drive-thru area to respond to emergencies.
Engineers for the project told the council on July 11 that Chick-fil-A has redesigned its drive-thru lanes and the one planned for Jefferson could handle up to 40 cars, far above the normal amount. City planning staff and the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recommend approval of the variance.
OTHER DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS
In other development business the council is slated to vote on at its July 25 meeting are:
• a proposal to annex 41 acres on Dry Pond Rd. (Hwy. 82) next to Aldi to build a 497,000 sq. ft. warehouse. Alliance Industrial partners is asking the property be annexed into the city and rezoned for light industrial use.
• a variance request for setback requirements on 7 acres along Athens Hwy. north of Ramblers Inn Rd. The setback reduction request is due to the narrow space caused by the abutting railroad tracks.
• a rezoning request by Blackwhit Partners for 3.5 acres on Commerce Rd. next to Northminster Drive from C-2 to MFR for 28 townhouses.
• a condition change request by Blackwhit Partners for 8 acres on Nelson Dr. to change a site plan for Phase 2 of a development to accommodate townhomes.
• a rezoning of 3 acres owned by the city on Old Peach Hill Dr. to O-I for a city community center.
