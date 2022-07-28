You can't get your nuggets yet, but plans to build a Chick-fil-A in Jefferson cleared a hurdle July 25 when the Jefferson City Council approved a zoning variance request for the project.
The council voted to waive a required bypass lane for the fast-food restaurant, which is slated to be built at the corner of Old Pendergrass Rd. and Hwy. 129 (bypass) next to the new Public store.
The restaurant will have a double drive-thru lane that can stack to around 40 vehicles without blocking traffic on Old Pendergrass Rd. The firm needed a variance due to the constraints of the lot.
TOWNHOUSES APPROVED
In other zoning business, the council also approved a rezoning of 3.5 acres on Hwy. 15 (Commerce Rd.) next to Northminster Dr. for the development of 28 townhomes. Some residents from Northminster Estates, a neighboring retirement community, had opposed the rezoning unless it would also become a 55-plus community.
OTHER ZONING
In other zoning actions, the council:
• approved a variance for 7 acres on Athens Hwy. near Rambler Inn Rd. on setback requirements.
• approved the annexation and rezoning of 41 ares on Dry Pond Rd. (Hwy. 82) next to Aldi for a light industrial warehouse.
• approved rezoning condition change for 8 acres on Nelson Dr. for a new site plan in an existing development.
• approved a rezoning of 3.2 acres on Old Peach Hill Dr. from R-2 to O-I for a new city community center project.
• tabled action on an ordinance change for fencing requirements.
• approved closing Cobb St. to accommodate construction at the old Jefferson Mills redevelopment.
