You can't get your nuggets yet, but plans to build a Chick-fil-A in Jefferson cleared a hurdle July 25 when the Jefferson City Council approved a zoning variance request for the project.

The council voted to waive a required bypass lane for the fast-food restaurant, which is slated to be built at the corner of Old Pendergrass Rd. and Hwy. 129 (bypass) next to the new Public store.

