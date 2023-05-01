Chick-fil-A Jefferson will open on Thursday, May 4. The new restaurant is located at the corner of Hwy. 129 and Old Pendergrass Road.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Christy Ferguson as the independent franchised owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Jefferson.
Located at 156 Old Farm Road, Chick-fil-A Jefferson will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Guests of Chick-fil-A Jefferson can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online.
The Jefferson restaurant joins more than 180 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Atlanta market.
In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Jefferson will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Jefferson with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the Jefferson area to aid in the fight against hunger.
ABOUT FERGUSON
As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A owner/operators reside in the communities in which they serve.
In Jefferson, Ferguson will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 125 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.
Ferguson has been a part of Chick-fil-A since she was 15 years old, starting as a team member in high school. A Georgia native, she attended the University of Central Florida and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism. Ferguson also served at her local Chamber of Commerce and the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, where she mentored people on their way to becoming operators. Now, she looks forward to getting more involved in her own community of Jefferson, taking her experiences with the Chick-fil-A Leadership academy to the local level.
“I can’t wait to offer the next generation of leaders a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth,” Ferguson said. “It will be an honor to serve the Jefferson community, side by side with my team members.”
Her husband, Kevin, will serve as her executive director. When not at the restaurant, she enjoys spending time outside with her husband and her daughters, Beckett and Maddox.
