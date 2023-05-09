A young child was life-flighted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta after a wreck in Arcade.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department came upon the single-vehicle wreck on Old Kings Bridge Road near Antioch Church Road on April 27 around 4 p.m.
Officers said a 6-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was not responding and appeared to have serious injuries.
The child was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, but was later life-flighted to CHOA.
