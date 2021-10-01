Fallen Arcade firefighter George "Johnny" Childs will be honored during the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, October 2-3. The names of 215 firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
Childs died in 2019, suffering a heart attack after fighting a residential fire.
COVID-related line-of-duty deaths are now a factor in the tribute and will continue to be in the future.
On the evening of Saturday, October 2, the families of America’s fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service. During the ceremony, a plaque bearing the names of the fallen will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. The following morning, families will participate in the memorial service to honor the sacrifices of their loved ones at the National Memorial.
Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020. Eighty-two firefighters died in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years will also be honored. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will present each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
Four Georgia firefighters, including Childs, will be honored during the services. Their names will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the Academy grounds.
The schedule includes:
- Saturday, October 2, from 7-8:30 p.m., Candlelight Service. Streaming begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, October 3, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Streaming begins at 9:30 a.m.
Both services will be held at National Fire Academy Campus, S. Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The NFFF will provide a live satellite feed and online streaming of Memorial Weekend services, along with video of events for downloading courtesy of VISTA Worldlink at https://www.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/attending-memorial-weekend/ways-honor-fallen/watch-live/.
