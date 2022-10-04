The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has released the 2023 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant application for approximately $5 million in available grant awards.

Funds are available to local government, nonprofit and public housing authority applicants to provide housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied single-family homes and new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family housing units for sale to income eligible home buyers.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.