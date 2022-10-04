The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has released the 2023 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant application for approximately $5 million in available grant awards.
Funds are available to local government, nonprofit and public housing authority applicants to provide housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied single-family homes and new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family housing units for sale to income eligible home buyers.
CHIP is funded with federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds and is subject to federal HOME regulations. The regulations and program requirements governing the use of HOME funds can be found at https//www.hudexchange.info/programs/home/
Eligible applicants include:
- City and county governments in Georgia, excluding HUD HOME Participating Jurisdictions
- Public Housing Authorities
- Nonprofits with 501(c)3 or 501(c)4 tax-exempt status
- Current CHIP grantees with less than 50% remaining balance in the current CHIP award
Eligible activities and funding limits include: $400,000 available for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied single-family homes; and $600,000 available for new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family homes for sale to income-eligible homebuyers.
