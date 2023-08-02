Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened at Banks Crossing. The restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
