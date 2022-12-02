Commerce, Jefferson and the Jackson County Courthouse all plan holiday events this week. Santa Claus will also make appearances this week in Hoschton and Pendergrass.
Details for this week's events include:
Jackson County Historic Courthouse to host holiday concert Dec. 2
The Jackson County Historic Courthouse will host a live concert of bluegrass, blues, folk and roots music for the holiday season on December 2 from 7:30-9 p.m.
The show, part of the Jackson County Jamboree concert series, features The Solstice Sisters, Ross “Peadboy” Pead, and The Original Courthouse All-Star String Band.
The Solstice Sisters sing old-time holiday, Western swing and folk tunes in three-part harmony, accompanied by guitar, dobro and other instruments. Singer-guitarist Pead performs blues and American roots music. The string band includes bluegrass artists Mark Garrison (Bluebilly Grit), Mike Harrison (Silver Strings Bluegrass Band), Rich Born (North Georgia Bluegrass Band) and Bob Simon (9 lb Jammers).
“The restored 1879 courtroom, decorated for Christmas, is a great place to connect with old-time music,” said Henry “Doc” Johnson, who emcees the show. “Folks can sit back after shopping and enjoy the sounds of the season performed in classic North Georgia musical styles.”
Tickets are $15 general admission, and $10 for veterans, seniors 65 years and older and children age 16 and under. For details, visit the Jackson County Jamboree Facebook page @jacksoncountyjamboree, or call 706-367-5754.
COMMERCE CHRISTMAS COMING UP THIS WEEKEND
Commerce plans its annual holiday event, Commerce by Candlelight, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-6 p.m. The event features pop-up shops, sleigh rides, a visit with Santa, music, vendors, hot chocolate and the lighting of the tree.
“Come downtown and shop our retail and as an added bonus we will have pop up shops to help with your Christmas shopping,” city leaders said. “There will be fun in the park and Santa will be there too! We end the day with the lighting of the city tree and special guest will be there with their musical tunes too! ‘Tis the Season.”
Also on Saturday, Dec. 3, Four Seasons Garden Club will host Donuts with Santa at the Commerce Civic Center from 10-11:30 a.m. Donuts and juice can be purchased at the event for $2. A photographer will be available for pictures for $5.
The City of Commerce annual Christmas parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. in downtown Commerce. This year’s theme is ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
For updates and more information, visit the Commerce Main Street Facebook page.
Additionally, the Commerce School of Dance will show its Christmas Spectacular movie on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m. in the Cultural Arts Center. There will be free movie and popcorn.
JEFFERSON PLANS NUMBER OF CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Jefferson plans a number of Christmas celebrations in December.
On Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m., shop in downtown by candlelight. There will be pop-up vendors, music and a downtown light tunnel and other photo spots.
The city’s “Through the eyes of children” Christmas event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual parade starts at 11 a.m. There will be stories and music on the square, train rides for the children and photos with Santa at the Crawford W. Long Museum.
The city will host a radio show, “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 3-4 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. The event will be held at the Jefferson Civic Center.
On Friday, Dec. 16, from 1-6 p.m., the city will host a pop-up farmers market in the CWL Museum parking lot.
For more information, visit cityofjeffersonga.com, the Main Street Jefferson Facebook page, or call 706-367-5754.
Christmas festivities coming up in Pendergrass
The City of Pendergrass will present pictures with Santa at Santa’s Workshop on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pendergrass City Hall/Library, 65 Smith Bridges Street, Pendergrass.
Those who attend are asked to bring their own camera to take the photos.
Santa to appear at Hoschton Depot Dec. 3
Santa Claus will make a stop at the Hoschton Depot on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. The event is hosted by the Hoschton Women’s Civic Club.
Santa will arrive on his firetruck sleigh at 10 a.m. to pose for photos with children and to hand out gift bags.
This is the first year the event has been held since 2019 due to COVID.
“We are so excited to bring it back this year,” organizers said.
