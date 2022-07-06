The county's nine towns and the county government have set their project priorities for SPLOST 7, which is slated to be voted on in November.
If approved, the SPLOST 7 sales tax would begin next year when the current SPLOST 6 ends. It's anticipated to raise $126 million over six years.
City and county SPLOST funds can only be used for capital projects and related debt service and cannot be used for ongoing government expenses.
One of the top items on the list as a Tier 1 project will be to allocate $16 million toward building a new county administrative building across from the courthouse. Tier 1 project funds come off the top of the money raised in the SPLOST with the remainder of the funds divided up based on population data from the 2020 census.
A breakdown of how the money would be used for each government in the county is as follows:
JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
- Roads, Bridges, Sidewalks — $29 million
- New Administrative building — $16 million (Tier 1)
- Parks & Recreation — $16 million
- Public Safety Facilities & Equipment, New EMS Station — $10 million
- Airport improvements — $5.5 million
CITY OF COMMERCE
- Recreation — $3.57 million
- Roads & Bridges — $3.57 million
- Water & Sewer — $3.57 million
CITY OF JEFFERSON
- Culture & Recreation — $6.07 million
- Roads & Bridges — $4.96 million
- Water & Sewer — $4.96 million
- Public Safety — $3.16 million
TOWN OF BRASELTON
- Roads & Transportation — 62%
- Civic Center Bond Debt — 35%
- Community Center Upgrades — 3%
TOWN OF HOSCHTON
- Public Buildings & Debt — 50%
- Parks & Recreation — 25%
- Roads, Bridges, Sidewalks — 15%
- Water & Sewer — 10%
CITY OF MAYSVILLE
- Water & Sewer — 80%
- Roads & Grounds — 10%
- Public Safety — 5%
- Buildings — 5%
CITY OF ARCADE
- Roads — 50%
- Parks & Recreation — 50%
CITY OF PENDERGRASS
- Public Safety —$700,000
- Debt Payments — $500,000
- Roads & Sidewalks — $400,000
- Public Safety — $250,000
- Parks & Recreation — $113,500
CITY OF NICHOLSON
- Facilities & Library —$1.56 million (60%)
- Roads, Bridges — $1 million (40%)
CITY OF TALMO
- Public Safety — $118,247 (30%)
- Recreation — 118,246 (30%)
- Roads/Bridges — $98,500 (25%)
- Administration, Library — $59,123 (15%)
