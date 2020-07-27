With the recent passing of Jack Keen, the Jefferson City Council plans to honor the highly-regarded teacher and coach who worked for 43 years for Jefferson City Schools.
The how the city will honor Keen has not yet been specified.
Keen was a long-time math teacher and coached Jefferson High School to a combined 13 state championships in track and field, wrestling and cross country.
He died July 25 at the age of 85.
Councilman Mark Mobley, who made the suggestion to honor Keen, credited Keen for the reputation of the Jefferson City School System.
“The Jefferson School System is dollar-for-dollar the top school system in the state,” Mobley said, “and that level of excellence is directly attributable to Mr. Keen and his work here in Jefferson.”
Mobley suggested the council form a committee “to come up with an appropriate way to honor Mr. Keen.” He added that the city could perhaps work with the school system in the effort.
Mobley agreed to coordinate the committee.
TWO ZONING ITEMS APPROVED
The council unanimously approved a pair of zoning items after discussing them at its July 13 work session.
The first was a change-of-zoning condition for applicant Ken Byce to allow wholesale or retail sale of alcohol for a gas station and car wash planned for 3.65 acres on Hwy. 129 Business and Storey Ln.
The other was an annexation and light industrial zoning for applicant John Rogers for 6.36 acres on Dry Pond Rd. for a truck trailer repair business. The property is currently zoned agricultural.
A third annexation and zoning — to bring 10 acres on Galilee Church Rd. into the city as agricultural-residential property for applicant Dylan Cantrell — was withdrawn.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•appointed David Quilliams as Jefferson’s municipal court judge.
•approved a resolution accepting the dedication of .017 of an acre on College St. from First Baptist Church of Jefferson. The land includes a historic stone building known as the Calaboose. Councilmen Steve Kinney and Jon Howell recused themselves from voting due to both being members of that church.
•heard that the city’s local option sales tax receipts are up despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
•heard that North Ave. will not be changed to a one-way street as originally discussed with Jackson County officials. The county will pave North Ave., while the city will pave South Ave., which runs parallel to North Ave., and Randolph Street which runs perpendicular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.