Ty Clack has announced his intention to run for the Jackson County Board of Education District 5 seat.
"I am a Christian, conservative, husband, father of two, and I stand for parents’ choice in their children education," Clack said in the announcement.
Clack and his wife, Heather, have been married for 17 years and have two children currently enrolled in the Jackson County School System. Clack has been a volunteer youth football coach for seven years and a youth basketball coach for six years.
Clack and his family have been attending Free Chapel Braselton since they started in January 2021. As a previous member of the United Methodist Church of The Way in Lawrenceville, Clack served on the church executive board for three years, the building team committee for two years, head of the setup team for two years and volunteered in children’s ministry.
Clack is an outside sales representative at Builders FirstSource in Gainesville, a position he has held for 14 years. He has managed over $70 million in sales at BFS including $11 million annual sales in 2021. Clack has received numerous annual Superior Sales Performance Awards: Bronze Award (2012); Silver Award (2013); Gold Award (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020); Platinum Award (2021).
"Jackson County is a beautiful place that has many things to offer people looking for a family-oriented place to raise children," Clack said. "The Jackson County School System is a vital part of historic growth coming to our community. This growth has created and will continue to create some very tough challenges moving forward.
"The solutions to these problems require someone who will stand for parents’ choice and stand with teachers to work together for the absolute best for our children. As a natural leader, someone who will stand for what’s right, who will always be honest and transparent, I believe my experiences in both public and private school education as a student and parent as well as my construction knowledge and business success will bring the positive change needed for the Jackson County Board of Education."
The Jackson County BOE District 5 seat is currently held by Don Clerici, who has announced his intention to run for State House District 31.
