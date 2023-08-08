Jefferson’s first day enrollment didn’t drop as much as originally reported.
In last week’s issue of The Jackson Herald, the enrollment story indicated that the Jefferson City School System had 3,968 students on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, down from 4,198 students on the first day of last year. That 4,198 number was what was reported by the district last year, but was incorrect and may have been based on projected enrollment instead of actual enrollment.
Actual enrollment on the first day of last year (2022-23 school year) was 4,003 students, still above what it was this year, but not nearly as large of a difference.
As of the 7th day of school, Jefferson had a total enrollment of 4,138 students. The breakdown includes:
•Jefferson Elementary: 964
The Jackson Herald will report 10th day enrollment numbers for all three school systems in an upcoming issue. The 10th day enrollment is traditionally considered a more accurate picture of enrollment, given the number of new registrations and withdrawals that occur during the first days of the school year.
