Jefferson’s first day enrollment didn’t drop as much as originally reported.

In last week’s issue of The Jackson Herald, the enrollment story indicated that the Jefferson City School System had 3,968 students on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, down from 4,198 students on the first day of last year. That 4,198 number was what was reported by the district last year, but was incorrect and may have been based on projected enrollment instead of actual enrollment.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.