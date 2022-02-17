A news release from a Nashville-based build-to-rent firm incorrectly suggested that the company planned to buy lots in Traditions of Braselton to build high-end rental houses.
Kinloch Partners said in its original news release that it would build what it calls Single-Family Rentals (SFR) in Traditions, along with projects in Nashville Tenn. and Blythewood, S.C. Construction is slated to begin in Traditions in the first quarter of this year.
However, the firm is only buying four or five existing homes in Traditions to become part of its rental portfolio, said Bruce McNeilage, co-founder and CEO of Kinloch Partners.
The news article published by Mainstreet Newspapers also said that Traditions was releasing 121 lots for development, but those lots are not associated with Kinloch's plans in Traditions.
The build-to-rent single-family housing movement has gained steam in recent years as Baby Boomers retire and Covid has motivated people to move from city centers to more rural areas. But the image of rental housing isn't as positive as owner-occupied housing in many communities. Plans for rental housing projects are often meet with opposition at area planning board and government meetings.
Walton International, Jackson County's largest landowner, has also recently moved into the BTR single-family market, although it's not clear if the firm plans to develop its local land holdings with BTR projects.
Kinloch Partners, LLC is a real estate investment company formed in 2011. The company owns, builds and manages single-family rental homes throughout the Southeast.
