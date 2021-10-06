Marty Clark has announced his plans to run for the proposed 5th District seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC recently adopted a tentative plan to create another seat on the board in the West Jackson Area due to a large amount of growth in that area. The position would be created in the January legislative session with an election for the seat in the spring.
Clark currently serves as chairman of the Jackson County Planning Commission and recently led efforts to build a new agricultural center in the county, raising over $1 million in private donations to go toward the project.
Clark is a second-generation poultry and cattle farmer and native Jackson Countian. Raised on the West Jackson farm where he currently resides, Marty graduated from Jackson County Comprehensive High School where he was very active in the FFA program.
He joined the United States Navy after graduation and served for four years. After returning from the Navy, Clark married his wife, Cyndi, and began working more and more on the family farm to help his father. Realizing how much he enjoyed the work environment, he acquired a few head of cattle in 2007 and started raising chickens in 2008. Today, Clark Hill Farms is home to a number of registered Angus cattle and two laying houses.
In addition to his work in the agricultural world, Clark has also served on numerous boards and committees throughout his life.
He has served as Vice-Chairman of the Jackson County Board of Adjustments, is a former member of the Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and current Chairman for the Jackson County Agricultural Facility Steering Committee.
Clark was awarded 2016 Top Flock of the Nation from Mar-Jac Poultry and was chosen as The Jackson Herald’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year due to his push to raise $1.2 million for the Jackson County Agricultural Facility.
In 2020, he was awarded the Jackson County Community Outreach Community Leadership Award for his civic involvement.
Clark said he believes the biggest asset to any community is the strength and compassion of its citizens.
He is married to the former Cyndi Hill of Hoschton and they have two children: Will, who is a recent graduate of the United States Naval Academy and currently stationed in San Diego, California, and Allianne who is a freshman at the University of Georgia.
