District 5 county commissioner Marty Clark has announced plans to seek the chairmanship of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in 2024.
Current BOC chairman Tom Crow plans to retire at the end of his term (see letter) on Dec. 31, 2024. Crow has endorsed Clark for the position.
Clark is a second-generation poultry and cattle farmer and native Jackson Countian. Raised on the West Jackson farm where he currently resides, Marty graduated from Jackson County Comprehensive High School where he was very active in the FFA program.
He joined the United States Navy after graduation and served for four years. After returning from the Navy, Marty married his wife, Cyndi, and began working more and more on the family farm to help his father. Realizing how much he enjoyed the work environment, he acquired a few head of cattle in 2007 and started raising chickens in 2008. Today, Clark Hill Farms is home to a number of registered Angus cattle.
In addition to his work in the agricultural world, Marty has also served on numerous boards and committees throughout his life. Prior to being elected as the Jackson County District 5 Commissioner in 2022, he served as Chairman of the Jackson County Planning Commission, Vice-Chairman of the Jackson County Board of Adjustments, a member of the Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and Chairman for the Jackson County Agricultural Facility Steering Committee.
In 2016, he was awarded Top Flock of the Nation from Mar-Jac Poultry and was chosen as The Jackson Herald’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year due to his strong push to raise $1.2 million for the Jackson County Agricultural Facility.
In 2020, Marty was awarded the Jackson County Community Outreach Community Leadership Award for his civic involvement. He believes that the biggest asset to any community is the strength and compassion of its citizens
Clark is a past Master of the Rockwell #191 Masonic Lodge in Hoschton and he has recently coordinated and still heads up the monthly Jackson County Prayer Breakfast.
Marty is married to the former Cyndi Hill of Hoschton. They have two children: Will who is a recent graduate of the United States Naval Academy and is stationed in Spain and Allianne who is a sophomore at the University of Georgia.
