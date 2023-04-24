Marty Clark

Marty Clark, chairman of the committee that oversaw the construction of the Jackson County Ag Facility, speaks to the crowd at the center's Oct. 1 ribbon cutting event.

District 5 county commissioner Marty Clark has announced plans to seek the chairmanship of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in 2024.

Current BOC chairman Tom Crow plans to retire at the end of his term (see letter) on Dec. 31, 2024. Crow has endorsed Clark for the position.

