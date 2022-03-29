A Claxton man was killed in a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on Hwy. 82 on Monday afternoon, March 28.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department and Georgia State Patrol were called for the wreck around 5 p.m. on Hwy. 82 at the intersection of Horace Head Rd./Jett Roberts Rd.
According to the GSP investigation, a Chevrolet Blazer driven by Antonia Janae Pittman, 17, of Commerce, was stopped on Horace Head Rd. and failed to yield when turning left onto Hwy. 82. A motorcycle driven by Austin Leroy Walker, 23, of Claxton, struck the vehicle. Walker was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
Charges are pending.
