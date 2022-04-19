Commerce is hosting its annual spring cleanup day in downtown on Saturday, April 23.
Volunteers will meet at Spencer Park for the annual cleanup, held from 8-11 a.m. Participants can bring gardening gloves and tools.
“It's time for spring cleaning downtown and this year we will also get to dedicate the new playground equipment as well thanks to Southeast Toyota’s generosity,” downtown leaders said. “So bring your gloves, gardening tools and fun downtown and let’s make her shine! We will plant flowers, trim shrubs, pick-up litter and polish-up the downtown for spring and summer.”
Those interested in participating in the cleanup can contact Natalie Thomas at 706-335-1899 or nthomas@commercega.gov.
Also on Saturday, April 23, the Commerce Fire Department is hosting its annual chicken-que. A drive-thru will be setup for plate pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets for plates are $8 and corn is $2. They can be purchased from any Commerce firefighter and can be purchased at the drive-thru pickup as supplies last.
