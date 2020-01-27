The State Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold a clemency meeting on the case of Donnie Cleveland Lance on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m.
Lance is slated to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. He was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murders of his ex-wife Sabrina Love Lance and Dwight G. Wood Jr.
Lance’s two children both directly support the request clemency, according to the declassified clemency petition release Jan. 27.
The parole board may grant clemency in a death penalty case, commuting or reducing the sentence to life with parole eligibility or to life without parole eligibility. The board may also issue a stay to consider the case further or deny clemency. In Georgia, the parole board has the sole constitutional authority to grant clemency in a death penalty case, according to a news release.
In addition to information received at the meeting, the board members will consider information contained in the case file maintained on Lance. The board maintains a comprehensive file on each death row inmate. The file contains background information on the condemned inmate including the inmate’s criminal history and the circumstances of the crime committed resulting in the death sentence.
A clemency decision by the board will be made prior to the scheduled execution.
The clemency meeting will be held at the parole board’s central office in Atlanta. It is expected to be a closed meeting according to state law.
Meanwhile, Lance has requested a last meal of two chili steak burgers, French fries, onion rings, mustard, ketchup and a soda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.