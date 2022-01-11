Jackson County Board of Education chairman Don Clerici won't run for re-election to the board this year and instead will seek the state representative's seat for District 31 that is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton, who is retiring at the end of 2022.
Clerici made his announcement during the Jan. 10 BOE meeting followed by a press release.
In his press release, Clerici positioned himself to the political right, vowing to take on the "radical left" and claiming to have fought against mask mandates and CRT while serving on the BOE.
“I love this community, and I have always felt a calling to serve," he said. "That’s why I ran for the Jackson County Board of Education in 2018. As a small business owner here in West Jackson, I knew we needed to get government bureaucracy out of our schools and put students first. While on the Board, I have worked hard to be a voice for our parents and students. From battling mask mandates and radical ideologies like CRT, to reducing the school tax rate, my goal has been to achieve and maintain the most successful school system possible through common-sense problem solving."
Clerici also took aim at Democrat Stacey Abrams who is again running for governor against Gov. Brian Kemp.
“We are currently in a fight to protect our values and way of life," he said. "Stacey Abrams and her allies are working tirelessly to undermine our progress, flip our state blue and turn us from the #1 state for business to the next California. It is clear that we need bold conservative problem solvers at the state level who aren’t afraid to stand up to the radical left, preserve our conservative principles, and keep Georgia – and District 31 – a place of opportunity and freedom. That’s why I am excited to announce my candidacy for State House District 31."
Clerici is owner of BM&K Construction and Engineering in Braselton. He and his wife, Kimberly, have three daughters who attend Jackson County schools.
In addition to serving on the BOE since being elected in 2018, Clerici has served on the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority and has been a volunteer youth coach for 16 years.
“The bottom line is we need business leaders – not career politicians – to step up and help solve our problems, and that’s what I intend to do," he said. "If I am given the honor of serving our community in the State House, I promise to always serve with integrity. I will listen to the people of District 31, and never stop fighting for what is right – even when no one is looking. I look forward to working hard on the campaign trail to earn your trust and support in the coming months."
