This week marks the 100th anniversary of women in America having the right to vote with the adoption of the 19th Amendment.
The first woman in Jackson County to qualify to vote was the late Lurline Collier of Jefferson.
Collier was already a trendsetter having received national attention for having been named a deputy sheriff in the county by her father, Sheriff Ben Collier. The was reportedly the first female deputy in the state.
Collier, who died in 1986 at the age of 92, said there wasn't a mad rush in Jackson County of women to vote.
In Commerce, women voted for the first time the 1921 city election. Out of 279 voters, 44 were women.
The editor of The Jackson Herald, John Holder, a leading politician in the state at the time, had been opposed to women voting.
Said the newspaper at the time:
“We have never favored woman suffrage not because woman is not qualified for this responsibility, but because we did not believe it good for woman to get mixed up in politics.”
Locally, women had to register six months in advance before voting so they couldn't vote in the 1920 state or national elections. But they were allowed to vote in municipal elections. That made the first election available to women the Jefferson city election in December 1920.
Said The Herald: "(The election) takes place on Dec. 13 (1920). The 13th may not be a propitious day for women of Jefferson to begin exercising their suffrage rights, but if they have no scruples about the number 13, they can cast their ballots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.