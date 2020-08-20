Rep. Doug Collins has sent a letter to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) asking that it pursue an investigation of reports that many of those doing the construction of the SK Battery plant in Commerce are in the country illegally.
In May, ICE stopped 33 Korean workers entering the country illegally at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. The workers had falsified paperwork to work construction jobs at the battery plant.
In his Aug. 18 letter, Collins said the incident "suggests there may be an ongoing effort to illegally employ foreign nationals" at the site.
"It is my understanding that CBP (Customs and Border Protection) determined that this was not an isolated incident, and that these Korean nationals were part of a larger scheme to illegally bring foreign workers into the United States," Collins wrote.
A union leader in the construction industry told Fox5 in Atlanta that Korean workers were displacing American workers at the site.
Foreign nationals can get work visas in the U.S., but not for general jobs that could be done by American workers.
The television reported that it saw van loads of Korean workers being taken to the SK site and that many of those workers are living together in rental houses in Braselton, Jefferson and Pendergrass.
The state's largest concentration of Korean population is in neighboring Gwinnett County.
The $1.6 billion SK Battery electric vehicle plant is slated to employ 2,600 workers when it opens in 2022. The facility will reportedly make electric car batteries for the Volkswagen plant in Tennessee. It was given one of the state's largest incentive packages, an amount said to be around $300 million.
The issue about illegal workers is just one of the legal problems SK has faced with the Commerce facility. The company was also accused by competitor LG Chem of the misappropriation of trade secrets. The International Trade Commission ruled against SK in February and a final ruling is expected this fall.
In April, a subcontractor at the plant also accused construction managers of not adequately responding to the COVID virus threats with enough cleaning stations and by not enforcing social distancing requirements.
