Retired banker Elton Collins of Commerce, was recently recognized by the Community Bankers Association of Georgia (CBA) for 44 years of dedicated service to the community banking industry.
Mr. Collins was recognized at a luncheon hosted by Ron Quinn, President & CEO, Peach State Bank & Trust and 2019-2020 CBA Chairman; Charles Blair, Executive Vice President and CFO, Peach State Bank & Trust, and guest John McNair, President & CEO, Community Bankers Association of Georgia.
"Georgia is fortunate to have such an impressive number of community bankers who have reached these milestones. It’s our pleasure to honor the men and women who have served the banking needs of their communities and lent their expertise to a new generation of community bankers throughout their careers,” stated Mr. McNair. "We are grateful to leaders like Elton Collins and appreciate his dedicated service to Georgia’s community banking industry.”
Mr. Collins holds a B.S. in Accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Va. and is a graduate of the banking school at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La. He began his career at the accounting firm of A.M. Pullen in 1970. He worked as CFO at Schoolfield Bank & Trust as CFO from 1972 to 1976. In 1976, he helped start Athens Bank & Trust and served as the bank’s president. In 1982, he joined Community Bank & Trust in Commerce, Georgia, where he served as President & CEO until his retirement in 2010.
“Throughout his career, Elton’s selfless dedication to the success of his customers, community and the bank’s employees is the perfect definition of a community banker,” stated Mr. Blair. “There are many citizens of Commerce and Jackson County that can attest to the impact Elton had on our communities and their individual financial success.”
Mr. Collins has been extremely involved in the community; He served on the Jackson County Water Authority for over 20 years, with eight as Chairman. He has volunteered with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and served as President for two years. He served as a Trustee of Gainesville College; served on the County Industrial Development Authority, Commerce School Board, Commerce Downtown Development Authority, and County Airport Authority. He has been active with the Lions Club and served as President of Commerce Kiwanis Club. Mr. Collins served on the SPLOST 5 Oversight Committee and also the 4 County Water Authority/Bear Creek Reservoir. He still serves on the Jackson County Board of Equalization.
Mr. Collins and his late wife Nancy, have two children, Steven Collins and Stacey Collins Queen. He is a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church.
CBA honors bankers who have reached a milestone of 30, 40 or 50+ years of banking experience and a proven record in excellent community involvement with the Lifetime Service Award.
