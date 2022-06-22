Republican Mike Collins and Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green will face off in November in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 10.
Collins and Johnson-Green secured the Republican and Democratic nominations, respectively, in the June 21 runoff.
Collins defeated Vernon Jones with 74.48% of the vote (30,524 votes to Jones’ 10,457) to secure the Republican nomination.
Johnson-Green defeated Jessica Allison Fore to secure the Democratic nomination with 64.36% of the vote (9,057 votes to Fore’s 5,015).
Collins and Johnson-Green were both the top vote-getters in Jackson County. Collins garnered 2,382 votes in the county to Jones’ 1,071.
Johnson-Green won the county by just three votes (197 to Fore’s 194).
