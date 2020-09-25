Rep. Doug Collins again blasted Korean-based SK Battery this week over the hiring of illegal workers to help build the company's new facilities in Commerce.
In a Sept. 24 statement, Collins applauded Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for its recent action in arresting 13 Korean nationals at the plant who were reportedly working in the country illegally.
"These arrests confirm what we suspected all along — for months, SK and their contractors have been engaged in an ongoing scheme to illegally employ Korean foreign nationals at their facility in Northeast Georgia,” Collins said. "These jobs were promised to hardworking Georgians, and SK’s illegal and immoral actions have been nothing but a betrayal to Georgia taxpayers who have invested heavily in SK’s development in our state. I want to thank ICE for acting swiftly in response to my calls to deport this illegal workforce and for their commitment to enforcing our immigration laws."
In August, Collins had also blasted SK when 33 foreign nationals were stopped at the Atlanta Airport with fraudulent paperwork to work at the SK construction site. He was also critical of a remote "training" facility discovered in an abandoned Banks County chicken house that was being used to train foreign nationals how to weld.
SK is building two facilities in Commerce to manufacture electric vehicle batteries. The firm is spending around $2.6 billion and said it will employ 2,600 workers when at full operation.
The issue over illegal workers has vexed state and local officials in recent weeks at the revelations have become public. SK was given a huge package of state and local incentives to locate in Commerce.
Most local government officials see the firm's investment as a game-changer for the county's economy both in direct employment opportunity and an expanded industrial tax base from allied businesses.
But the continued bad publicity about the hiring of illegal workers to build the facility has raised concerns in the public about SK's long-term commitment to hiring employees from the local region.
The firm is also facing an upcoming October ruling by the International Trade Commission over allegations it illegally stole intellectual property from a competitor. The outcome of that ruling could affect the viability of the Commerce production plants.
