Commerce's annual Independence Day celebration is coming up Friday, July 1. The popular event features music and fireworks and will include a couple new activities this year.
The "Summer in the City" event kicks off on July 1 at 10 a.m. with a free movie (Jaws featuring Baby Shark) at the Commerce Cultural Center. Free popcorn and water will be available.
Afterwards, attendees can get a free non-alcoholic drink with a lunch purchase at participating Commerce restaurants using your ticket stub. Attendees will also get a "shark pass" for free access to the city pool on July 1 only.
Fly Betty Band will perform in downtown beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors will also be set up.
Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
