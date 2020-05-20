What’s described as a long-term development for industrial logistics and e-commerce could be headed toward Commerce.
With a unanimous vote on May 19, the Commerce Planning Commission recommended annexation and rezoning for 139 acres on Maysville and Wheeler Cemetery roads from A2 to M2 for the development.
The applicant owns 600 acres in that area, which sits on the I-85 corridor. Over 450 acres are already zoned M2. The applicant seeks an M2 zoning for the entire development.
The request matches the city’s land use, future land use and comprehensive plans, members of the board noted.
Under conditions of the rezoning, the applicant has agreed to improvements to the area to mitigate potential impact.
The annexation and rezoning requests will come before the Commerce City Council in June.
In a related matter, the board tabled a request from the applicant for annexation and rezoning from H1 to M2 for 48 acres also on Maysville and Wheeler Cemetery roads.
WAREHOUSE PROJECT TABLED AGAIN
Action on an annexation and rezoning request for property along I-85 for a warehouse was once again tabled by the board.
The board originally tabled the item on April 27.
The applicant, Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc., wants the property annexed into the city and rezoned from A-2 to M-1. Developers plan to build a "medium" size warehouse of around 550,000 sq. ft. on 43 acres on Haggard Rd.
The item was tabled at the request of the developer.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board recommended approval of the following rezonings to the Commerce City Council:
•19.32 acres on W.E. King Rd. from AR to R2 and 8.84 acres on W.E. King Rd. from R4 to R2 for a continuation of the Highland Estates subdivision.
•1.61 acres on Bill Anderson Blvd. from C2 to R1 for the construction of five craftsman-style homes ranging from $225,000-$250,000, according to applicant Chadwick Richardson.
•80.91 acres on Stephen Tanger Blvd. from M1 to C2.
•4.13 acres on Hwy. 441 South from R3 to C2 for a repair garage.
All rezoning requests will come before the Commerce City Council in June.
