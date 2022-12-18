The City of Commerce has announced its holiday closure schedule.
City offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas. Offices will also be closed on Jan. 2 for New Year's.
If any utility emergency arrives, call 706-335-3164 and after-hours staff will answer the calls.
Waste Pro will run on a normal schedule on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Customers should have garbage and recycle at the curb by 6 a.m. Pickup times may be later than usual due to extra holiday garbage. Residents are reminded to break-down boxes for recycling.
