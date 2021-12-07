The City of Commerce offices will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Years. That includes city hall, planning and utilities, the main street office, recreation department and library and the civic center).
If you have an utilities emergency call 706-335-3164 for after-hours personnel. For any other emergency, call 911.
Residents should place garbage and recycle containers at curb on Monday, Dec. 27, before 6 a.m. Waste Pro will be running the routes on Monday. If the trash or recycle is not removed early, residents should leave the container out. Waste Pro expects more garbage than usual on Monday. Trucks may have to make extra route pickups. Residents are also asked to break the boxes down for recycle.
