Commerce has announced its schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will be closed on:
- Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving
- Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas
- Jan. 2 for New Year's
Waste Pro will be running normal days and routes during the holidays. The service may be slower than usual, due to volume of garbage. Waste Pro will run on January 2. City offices will be closed that day. It is recommended that all bins to be placed at the curb before 6 a.m. when trucks arrive in town.
If any utility emergency arrives, call 706-335-3164 and after-hours staff will answer the calls.
