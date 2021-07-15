Commerce has announced qualifying details for the Tuesday, Nov. 2, General Municipal Election.
Qualifying will be held Aug. 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 27 Sycamore St., Commerce.
Commerce City Council offices up for election this year include:
•mayor pro-tem
•councilman Ward I
•councilman Ward II
The qualifying fee for mayor pro-tem is $90. The qualifying fee for the council seats is $81.
Seats up for election on the Commerce Board of Education include:
•school board District I
•school board District II
The qualifying fee for school board seats is $72.
Payment for qualifying may be paid in cash or check.
The last day a person may register and be eligible to vote in the General Election will be October 4.
