Commerce has appealed a recent decision by the county elections board to relocate an early voting location.
The Jackson County Board of Elections voted in December to pursue using the Benton facility in Nicholson as an early voting site for county-run elections, instead of using the Commerce Parks and Rec building.
After the board’s decision to pursue the Nicholson site as an alternate location for early voting, the City of Commerce reached out to the county elections office.
“They wanted some input into y’all’s decision,” county Elections Director Jennifer Logan told the board at its Jan. 14 meeting. “They wanted a chance for you guys to reconsider or at least consider using them again in the future.”
During the December meeting, the board discussed a number of issues with the Commerce parks and rec facility, including rats, mold and tripping hazards.
Chairman Danielle Kuntz said she’s been in the facility and said it didn’t seem entirely safe due to tripping hazards.
Board member Larry Ewing said the Nicholson location is a “nice facility” and noted its “better than rats.”
“There’s no excuse for rats,” said Ewing. “…This is 2022 not 1801 in London.”
But Logan noted there’s a walkability factor in the City of Commerce that wouldn’t be possible in Nicholson.
“There’s a lot of the community who could walk to the Commerce one,” she said. “So there’s a lot to consider, not just the beautification of the building. It’s the usability of the building is what we’re looking at and how it would work best for our voters in the areas.”
A couple board members asked if there’s an alternative location in Commerce that could be utilized. The Commerce Civic Center has been mentioned a couple of times, but it has its own issues with parking and accessibility. Logan said the city hasn’t submitted any alternative sites yet.
“They said that they were looking at other areas and other and other places, but as of right now, they haven’t submitted any,” Logan said.
Logan encouraged the board to tour both the Nicholson site and the Commerce Parks and Rec building to see the conditions of each. She noted the county will need to use whichever facility the board chooses for the May primary elections.
“So by March, really the board needs to have a decision made on where they want to go,” she said.
Regardless of the board’s decision, the Commerce voting precinct used on Election Day will remain at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
