The Commerce City School System is adding a winter break to its 2022-2023 school calendar.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the calendar Oct. 18.
School will began on Aug. 29, 2022 for students and end on May 24. Graduation is slated for May 24, a Wednesday, followed by two days of post-planning for teachers.
The system has added a 4-day break for students in February 2023. Students will be out of class Feb. 17, a Friday, and Feb. 20-22.
Commerce kept its fall break (Oct. 3-7), Thanksgiving Break (Nov. 21-25), Christmas Break (Dec. 19-Jan. 2), and spring break (April 3-7).
The system will also have single-day breaks for students on Sept. 5 (Labor Day), Sept. 30, and March 10.
Parents and school staff were given two options for the calendar. Option B, which was approved by the BOE, was supported by 64% of staff members and 48% of parents.
