Schools are still in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, but Commerce students, families and staff already have a picture of what the 2024-25 school year will look like.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the district’s 2024-25 calendar at its September 12 meeting.
The first day of school is set for Aug. 2, 2024, with pre-planning prior to that on July 29-Aug. 1.
Students will be out for Labor Day on Sept. 2, 2024, and again for fall break on Oct. 7-11, 2024. Thanksgiving holidays will be held Nov. 25-29, 2024, followed by winter break on Dec. 23, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025.
School will resume for students on Jan. 7, 2025 (a teacher planning day is set for Jan. 6). Students will be out for MLK Jr. Day on Jan. 20, 2025.
Winter break will be held Feb. 17-18, 2025 and spring break will be April 7-11, 2025. A teacher planning day is also set for March 14, 2025.
Graduation will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025. Post-planning follows from May 27-30.
